Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 303 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Trimble by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,167,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 28,929 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

TRMB stock opened at $93.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.84 and its 200-day moving average is $81.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.78 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,638. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $4,738,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,750 shares of company stock worth $23,827,348 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.