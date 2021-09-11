ParkinGo Market Cap Reaches $1.48 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0733 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $409.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

