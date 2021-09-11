Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 488.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

NASDAQ PATK opened at $79.30 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $98.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.45.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $85,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,383,910 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.