Paul J. Bamatter Acquires 50,000 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Stock

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of REVG opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.89 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90. REV Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.40 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in REV Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

