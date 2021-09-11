PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) versus Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) Head to Head Analysis

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) and Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get PAVmed alerts:

PAVmed has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invo Bioscience has a beta of -0.81, meaning that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

21.6% of PAVmed shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of PAVmed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Invo Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PAVmed and Invo Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed N/A -144.36% -72.46% Invo Bioscience -166.95% N/A -85.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PAVmed and Invo Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed N/A N/A -$34.28 million ($0.43) -18.84 Invo Bioscience $490,000.00 1,168.07 -$3.08 million N/A N/A

Invo Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than PAVmed.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PAVmed and Invo Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed 0 0 4 0 3.00 Invo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

PAVmed currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.41%. Given PAVmed’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PAVmed is more favorable than Invo Bioscience.

Summary

PAVmed beats Invo Bioscience on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed, Inc. is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology. The minimally invasive interventions division offers CarpX minimally invasive surgical device for carpal tunnel syndrome. The infusion therapy division includes PortIO implantable intraosseous vascular accedd device and NextFlo highly accurate disposable intravenous infusion platform technology. The emerging innovations divisions consists of non-invasive laser-based glucose monitoring, single-use ventilators, resorbable pediatric ear tubes and mechanical circulatory cannulas. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Invo Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc. provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development. It also offers INVOcell Retention Device, a single-use, modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids; and INVO Holding/Warming Blocks that acts as a tool for viewing and retrieving the embryos from the inner chamber. The company sells its products to physicians directly; and IVF centers, medical practices, and physicians through distributors. INVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.