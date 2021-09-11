Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.38 Million

Brokerages predict that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) will post $110.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.75 million and the highest is $112.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full-year sales of $444.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $443.30 million to $445.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $538.68 million, with estimates ranging from $537.60 million to $539.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.94 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of Payoneer Global stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,174. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $179,000.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

