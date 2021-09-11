Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.38 Million

Brokerages predict that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) will post $110.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.75 million and the highest is $112.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full-year sales of $444.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $443.30 million to $445.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $538.68 million, with estimates ranging from $537.60 million to $539.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Payoneer Global.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.94 million.
Shares of Payoneer Global stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,174. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $179,000.
Payoneer Global Company Profile
Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.
