PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after acquiring an additional 369,419 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,369,000 after acquiring an additional 61,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $284.32 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $334.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.99.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

