PCHAIN Price Tops $0.0457 on Major Exchanges (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One PCHAIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00059263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.50 or 0.00159387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00014056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00043161 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.