Peanut Reaches Market Cap of $2.76 Million (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Peanut has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Peanut has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $506,869.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00059860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00162324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014501 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00043387 BTC.

About Peanut

NUX is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,327,927 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

