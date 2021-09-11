PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,982 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PMT opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%. On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 696.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

