PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 97.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.09.

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PKI stock opened at $187.05 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.75 and a 12-month high of $191.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.14.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

