Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €183.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €199.42 ($234.61).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of RI opened at €188.80 ($222.12) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €183.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €175.14. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.