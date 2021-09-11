Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PDRDY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

