Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 34.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,448 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBR. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11,477.4% in the first quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,866,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816,273 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 52.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 13,577,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658,919 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,698,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,104,506 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $77,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,812,000. 8.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBR opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 30.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.616 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBR. Scotiabank raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

