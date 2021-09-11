Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading 7.3% Higher

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)’s stock price traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.79 and last traded at $56.69. 4,665 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 776,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.81.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.36. The stock has a market cap of $868.39 million, a PE ratio of -81.10 and a beta of 0.33.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $1,664,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $1,486,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth $6,949,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 479.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,031 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 81,111 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter worth $4,658,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 430.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,739 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 58,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 25.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 242,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

