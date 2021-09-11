Plair (PLA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11,956.00

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. Plair has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $11,956.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plair coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Plair has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Plair alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00059918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00161926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00014306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00043952 BTC.

Plair Profile

Plair (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . The official website for Plair is plair.life

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling Plair

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Plair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.