PlayGame Market Capitalization Achieves $408,087.80 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $408,087.80 and $2,395.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00059350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00160149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00043359 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

