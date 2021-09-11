Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ PSTV opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.36. Plus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.