PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,038 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 16.5% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,494,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in M.D.C. by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in M.D.C. by 1,955.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 8.0% in the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 61,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.D.C. stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.43. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average of $55.02.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

In related news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $487,693.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,524.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681 in the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

