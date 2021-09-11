PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 9,039 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,608.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $30.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $34.94. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.08 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.