PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,154,000 after acquiring an additional 364,987 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,386,000 after acquiring an additional 59,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after acquiring an additional 54,686 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth $51,557,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 545,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,146,000 after purchasing an additional 288,000 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALE opened at $63.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.97. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

