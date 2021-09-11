PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of Peoples Financial Services worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFIS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after buying an additional 28,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 28.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

In other Peoples Financial Services news, Director William E. Aubrey II purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Aubrey II bought 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,447 shares of company stock valued at $158,562. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

PFIS stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.15. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $47.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.65.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.68 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.59%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.