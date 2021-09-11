PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,217 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NLOK. HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

