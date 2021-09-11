PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,729 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at about $102,715,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at about $82,565,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at about $63,566,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 49.3% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,297,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,698,000 after buying an additional 428,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,387,000 after purchasing an additional 183,016 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LivaNova stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $90.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average of $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. Research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

