Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after acquiring an additional 534,259 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 50,681.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 355,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after acquiring an additional 354,768 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1,589.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 362,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 341,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,733,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,094,000 after acquiring an additional 317,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $13,540,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $50.35 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $52.47. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.44.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $75,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,995.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $51,227.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POR. Mizuho boosted their price target on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

