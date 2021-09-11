Portland Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 178,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 170,485 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,172,000 after purchasing an additional 137,888 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,180,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,899,000 after purchasing an additional 105,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 436.6% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 108,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 87,951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.11. 129,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,626. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

