Portland Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Portland Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 8.4% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $43,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

MDY stock traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $490.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,305. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $321.77 and a twelve month high of $507.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $492.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.27.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

