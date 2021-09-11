Portland Global Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ABB comprises approximately 1.0% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ABB by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in ABB by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in ABB by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.74.

ABB stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.61. 1,075,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.04. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. ABB’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

