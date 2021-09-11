Portland Global Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,647 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,820,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,102 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,373,000 after buying an additional 1,893,751 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,109,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

BK stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,892,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $56.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.93.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

