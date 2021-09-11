Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Portland Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,336,000 after acquiring an additional 29,785 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $454,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $5.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $681.61. The company had a trading volume of 293,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $677.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $586.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.54 and a 52 week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

