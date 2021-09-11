Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 197 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.30.

CI traded down $9.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.69. 4,442,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,529. The firm has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.74 and its 200 day moving average is $236.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

