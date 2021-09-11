Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Portman Ridge Finance stock opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $219.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 112.83%. The business had revenue of $21.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. 12.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

