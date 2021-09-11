Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Holdings Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 218,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Potbelly were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter valued at $1,478,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 1,753.7% during the 1st quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 937,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 886,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

PBPB stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Potbelly Co. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $191.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a negative return on equity of 385.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Potbelly Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $33,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,460.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $82,313. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Potbelly Profile

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.