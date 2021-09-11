PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,026 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PPG Industries by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in PPG Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 461,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in PPG Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG opened at $153.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.74. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.95 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upped their price target on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.55.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

