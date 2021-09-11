PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Raised to $33.00 at Citigroup

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of PPL to an outperformer rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PPL to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPL from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.67.

PPL stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PPL has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in PPL by 11.1% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 94,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in PPL by 9.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 18,528 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.8% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 28.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 69,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.6% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 31,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

