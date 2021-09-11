Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 28.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 543,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,242 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pretium Resources Inc. has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $14.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. Analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PVG. CIBC reduced their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

