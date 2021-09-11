Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) had its price target raised by Barclays from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Project Angel Parent currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.94.

Get Project Angel Parent alerts:

Shares of NYSE MLNK opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. Project Angel Parent has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

In other news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of Project Angel Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $29,063,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Project Angel Parent Company Profile

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Project Angel Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Project Angel Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.