Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Up 6.9%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)’s share price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.20. 561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 148,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.