ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 143.90% from the company’s current price.

PRQR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of PRQR opened at $8.20 on Thursday. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $411.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

