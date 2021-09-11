ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,660,000 after purchasing an additional 25,464 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL opened at $92.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.13. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

