Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Trading Up 1.5%

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX)’s share price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 220,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,450,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 20.00 and a quick ratio of 20.00.

Get Protagenic Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Protagenic Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Protagenic Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Protagenic Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $170,000.

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. It offers the PT00114 peptide-based formulations. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen, David A. Lovejoy, and Hartoun Hartounian on February 3, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.