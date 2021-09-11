Prudential’s (PUK) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PUK. Bank of America upgraded Prudential from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

PUK stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.98%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Prudential by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential during the first quarter worth $38,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Prudential during the first quarter worth $201,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Prudential during the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Prudential in the first quarter valued at $235,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

