PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) Trading 16.7% Higher

Shares of PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) were up 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 660 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 103,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTKFF)

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and trades in pharmaceutical products in Indonesia. It operates in four divisions: Prescription Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Nutritionals, and Distribution and Logistic. The company offers generic, branded, and licensed drugs, including Brainact, Cefspan, Mycoral, Cernevit, Cravit, Neuralgin, Broadced, Neurotam, Hemapo, and CPG that are distributed to hospitals, pharmacies, and drug stores.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.