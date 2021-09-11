Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Receives €108.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Puma Se (ETR:PUM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €109.44 ($128.75).

PUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Puma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €114.60 ($134.82) price objective on Puma in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Puma in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Puma stock traded up €1.45 ($1.71) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €106.45 ($125.24). 404,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €104.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €95.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.76. Puma has a 12-month low of €69.32 ($81.55) and a 12-month high of €109.70 ($129.06).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

