Pundi X[new] Market Capitalization Reaches $413.45 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $413.45 million and $30.76 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00003512 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00066829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.00131756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00183522 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,582.34 or 1.00097998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.98 or 0.07141300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.69 or 0.00860149 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

