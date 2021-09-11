Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) versus Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Head to Head Comparison

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) and Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Purple Biotech alerts:

This table compares Purple Biotech and Seelos Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Purple Biotech $1.00 million 127.12 -$28.00 million ($1.08) -4.54 Seelos Therapeutics $380,000.00 562.73 -$19.10 million ($0.43) -4.86

Seelos Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Purple Biotech. Seelos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Purple Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.2% of Purple Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Purple Biotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Purple Biotech and Seelos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Purple Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Seelos Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Seelos Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.10, suggesting a potential upside of 335.41%. Given Seelos Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Seelos Therapeutics is more favorable than Purple Biotech.

Risk and Volatility

Purple Biotech has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seelos Therapeutics has a beta of 3.03, indicating that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Purple Biotech and Seelos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Purple Biotech N/A N/A N/A Seelos Therapeutics N/A -126.23% -92.63%

Summary

Seelos Therapeutics beats Purple Biotech on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Purple Biotech Company Profile

Purple Biotech Ltd. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in drug development. It operates through two segments: Oncology, and Pain & Hypertension. The Oncology segment includes NT219, a therapeutic candidate which is a small molecule that targets two signal transduction pathways which are involved in the development of cancer drug resistance mechanisms, and which is currently in the late pre-clinical stage of development. The Pain & Hypertension segment includes Consensi, a combination drug for the simultaneous treatment of two clinical conditions, pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension (high blood pressure), which can be pre-existing or caused by the treatment for osteoarthritis. The company was founded by John Paul Waymack on August 12, 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases. The company was founded by Raj Mehra in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.