Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of MSBI stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $550.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $67.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,127,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,227,000 after purchasing an additional 236,123 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 160.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 221,464 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 43.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 709,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 215,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after purchasing an additional 120,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

