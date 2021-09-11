Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Murphy Oil Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $20.11 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,250,000 after buying an additional 193,392 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 80.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 844,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,663,000 after acquiring an additional 377,741 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 268,141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 64,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 64,354 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 124,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 47,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Murphy Oil by 22.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

