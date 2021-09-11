Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Callaway Golf Increased by Analyst (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). B. Riley also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELY. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet cut Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.89. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,701,000 after purchasing an additional 539,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,610,000 after buying an additional 3,082,413 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 997.1% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,110,000 after buying an additional 3,748,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,668,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,753,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,899,000 after acquiring an additional 452,410 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

