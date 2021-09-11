Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Decreased by Capital One Financial

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hess in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HES. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.56.

Shares of HES stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.18. Hess has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $91.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.50 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hess by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,395,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,691,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,592,633,000 after buying an additional 173,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,826,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,905,907,000 after buying an additional 247,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,030,000 after buying an additional 138,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Hess by 10.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,264,000 after acquiring an additional 926,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

